Journal Article

Citation

Parnmen S, Nooron N, Sikaphan S, Uttawichai C, Polputpisatkul D, Phatsarapongkul S, Chankunasuka R, Nitma U, Thunkhamrak C, Palakul N, Naksuwankul K, Pringsulaka O, Rangsiruji A. J Genomics 2022; 10: 57-60.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022)

DOI

10.7150/jgen.75652

PMID

35979510

PMCID

PMC9379371

Abstract

Foodborne illnesses caused by wild mushroom poisoning occur globally and have led to food safety concerns. Here, we reported de novo genome assemblies of the six most commonly encountered toxic mushrooms in Thailand. These comprised Amanita brunneitoxicaria, Cantharocybe virosa, Chlorophyllum molybdites, Entoloma mastoideum, Pseudosperma sp. and Russula subnigricans. The nuclear genome sizes of these species ranged from 40 to 77 Mb, with the number of predicted genes ranging from 5,375 to 14,099. The mitogenome sizes varied from 41,555 to 78,907 bp. The resulting draft genomes of these poisonous mushrooms provide insights into toxin-related genes that may be used to establish genetic markers for monitoring mushroom poisoning outbreaks.


Language: en

Keywords

De novo genome assembly; Mitogenome; Poisonous mushroom; Toxin-related gene

