Abstract

Falls are a major problem all over the world. Falls may result in bone fractures, fear of falling and reduced participation in activities of daily living and in social activities. Thus, an increased cost of healthcare to the individual and the society. Falls occur as a result of compounding factors that combine and overwhelm an individual's ability to maintain or regain his or her balance. However, fall rates are often reported as high, suggesting the presence of a gap between clinical practices related to fall prevention and the knowledge of the best available evidence related to fall prevention. The science of knowledge translation (KT) offers a variety of theories that can facilitate the implementation of up-to-date knowledge among clinicians. Therefore, the aim of this study was to identify and review the use of knowledge translation theories, namely the Knowledge to Action Framework (KTA), Promoting Action on Research Implementation in Health Services framework (PARIHS), Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research (CFIR) and the Theoretical Domains Framework (TDF), in studies related to fall prevention and balance control. A scoping review was conducted to identify studies related to fall prevention and balance control that utilized one of these four KT theories. An extensive literature search was performed up to January 2021. Two independent reviewers conducted a study selection process followed by data extraction of the search results.



RESULTS of the review identified 16 studies that were related to the scope of our review, with three studies utilizing KTA, two studies utilizing PARIHS, four studies utilizing CFIR and seven studies utilized the TDF. Overall, it appears that the use of KT theories is helpful to guide interventions for fall prevention and improve balance control. Future efforts are needed to facilitate the use of KT theories for guiding clinical practices related to fall prevention and balance control. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

