Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Experiences of child maltreatment are associated with cardiovascular risk and disease in adulthood, however the mechanisms underlying these associations are poorly understood.



METHODS: We examined associations between retrospectively self-reported exposure to child maltreatment (Early Trauma Inventory Self-Report Short Form), and inflammatory responses to mental stress among adults (mean age = 50 years) who recently had a myocardial infarction (N = 227). Inflammation was assessed as blood interleukin-6 (IL-6), matrix metalloprotease-9 (MMP-9) and monocyte chemoattractant protein-1 (MCP-1) concentrations, measured prior to and following a standardized public speaking stress task. We used mixed linear regression models adjusting for cardiovascular disease severity, medication usage and psychosocial, demographic and lifestyle factors.



RESULTS: In women, increases in IL-6 levels and MMP-9 levels with stress were smaller in those exposed to sexual abuse, relative to those unexposed (IL-6 geometric mean increases = 1.6, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.4, 1.9 pg/mL versus 2.1, 95% CI: 1.8, 2.4 pg/mL; MMP-9 geometric mean increases = 1.0, 95% CI: 0.9, 1.2 ng/mL versus 1.2, 95% CI: 1.1, 1.4 ng/mL). No differences were noted for emotional or physical abuse. By contrast in men, individuals exposed to sexual abuse had larger IL-6 responses than those not exposed to abuse.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest sex differences in stress response among survivors of a myocardial infarction exposed to abuse early in life. They also underscore the importance of examining sex as an effect modifier of relationships between exposure to early life adversity and inflammatory responses to mental stressors in mid-life.

Language: en