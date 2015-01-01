|
McMahon SM, Williamsen KM, Mitchell HB, Kleven A. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
35979624
Campus sexual misconduct (CSM) continues to be a significant public health concern on U.S. college campuses. Updates to Title IX now allow informal resolution of reported cases of CSM, including the use of restorative justice (RJ) processes. This qualitative study sought to understand the experiences of early adopters of RJ for CSM through semistructured interviews with 10 current and former administrators who have adopted RJ for CSM.
Language: en
campus sexual misconduct; qualitative study; restorative justice; Title IX