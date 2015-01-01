Abstract

Campus sexual misconduct (CSM) continues to be a significant public health concern on U.S. college campuses. Updates to Title IX now allow informal resolution of reported cases of CSM, including the use of restorative justice (RJ) processes. This qualitative study sought to understand the experiences of early adopters of RJ for CSM through semistructured interviews with 10 current and former administrators who have adopted RJ for CSM.



FINDINGS suggest that RJ for CSM is a promising practice, one which requires key stakeholder engagement, thoughtful training for RJ facilitators, and extensive preparation of the parties for successful implementation.

Language: en