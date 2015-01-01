Abstract

OBJECTIVES: to identify, describe and analyze drug-related problems (DRPs) and pharmaceutical interventions (PIs) in medical prescriptions of a hospital and estimate their economic impact on the health institution.



METHODS: quantitative cross-sectional descriptive study carried out from August 2020 to September 2021 in a reference hospital in cardiovascular care. DRPs were classified using the Pharmaceutical Care Network Europe (PCNE) version 9.1 tool, the economic impact was measured using the Clinical, Economics, Organization Impact (CLEO) tool and drugs involved in DRPs were classified according to the Anatomical Therapeutic Chemical (ATC). Data were analyzed using an Excel 2007 Results: A total of 857 DRPs were identified in the prescriptions from 560 patients, an average of 1.5 DRP per patient. The main DRP found was in the safety domain, with 39.1% adverse drug event (possibly) occurring, whereas the most prevalent cause was related to posology instructions that could be wrong, unclear or missing (22.8%). The most frequent PI was drug suspension (25.8%) and the change in the administration instruction (25.7%), 85.9% of the PI were accepted and implemented causing a fully resolved problem outcome, and 41.8% of the PIs decreased the costs for the institution.



CONCLUSION: It was possible to identify and carry out a considerable amount of DRPs and PIs. These PIs aimed reducing possible harm related to drugs, in addition to promoting, in most cases, a cost reduction for the institution. The presence of the pharmacist working with the rest of the multidisciplinary health team proved to be essential, both in promoting safety in pharmacotherapy and harm reduction to patients and in-hospital pharmacoeconomics.



Objetivos: identificar problemas relacionados a medicamentos (PRMs) e realizar intervenções farmacêuticas (IFs) em prescrições médicas de um hospital e estimar seu impacto econômico para a instituição de saúde. Métodos: Trata-se de um estudo quantitativo transversal de natureza descritiva realizado de agosto de 2020 até setembro de 2021 em um hospital referência em atendimento cardiovascular. Foram analisadas pelas farmacêuticas do serviço as prescrições atendidas pelo serviço de farmácia da instituição. Os PRMs identificados foram classificados utilizando a ferramenta Pharmaceutical Care Network Europe (PCNE) versão 9.1, o impacto econômico foi mensurado pela ferramenta Clinical, Economics, Organization Impact (CLEO), os medicamentos envolvidos foram classificados conforme o Anatomical Therapeutic Chemical (ATC) os dados foram analisados por meio de tabela de Excel 2007. Resultados: Ao todo 857 PRMs foram identificados nas prescrições de 560 pacientes, com uma média de 1,5 PRM por paciente. O principal PRM encontrado foi no domínio de segurança, sendo o de possível reação adversa ao medicamento (39,1%), enquanto que a causa mais prevalente foram instruções de posologia incorretas, pouco claras ou ausentes (22,8%). A IF mais realizada foi a suspensão do medicamento (25,8%) e de alteração de instrução de administração (25,7%), sendo que 85,9% das IFs foram aceitas e implementadas gerando desfecho de problema totalmente resolvido e 41,8% geraram diminuição de gasto para a instituição. Conclusão: Foi possível identificar e realizar uma quantidade considerável de PRMs e IFs. Essas IF relizadas tiveram o objetivo de reduzir possíveis danos relacionados aos medicamentos, além de promover, na grande maioria das vezes, uma redução de custos para a instituição. A presença do farmacêutico atuando junto ao restante da equipe multidisciplinar de saúde mostrou-se essencial, tanto na promoção de segurança na farmacoterapia e redução de danos aos pacientes quanto na farmacoeconomia hospitalar.

