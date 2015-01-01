SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Guerrero Alcedo JM, Torrellas AIL, Romero LCE. Salud Drogas 2022; 22(2): 46-62.

Vernacular Title

Factores protectores y conductas sexuales protegidas en estudiantes de secundaria venezolanos

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Universidad Miguel Hernández de Elche Instituto de Investigación de Drogodependencias)

DOI

10.21134/haaj.v22i2.656

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: sexual behavior has gained greater emphasis among health professionals due to the social and personal repercussions it has caused in new generations. It has become a public health problem at national and international level, which affects such a vulnerable population as adolescents.

PURPOSE: this study aims to empirically evaluate the direct and indirect influence of age, sex, self-efficacy to prevent HIV, sexual resilience, psychological well-being, self-concept, functional social support and family communication on protected sexual behaviors in Venezuelan high school students.

METHOD: it comprises a non-experimental, correlational, explan­atory study with a cross-sectional design. A sample of 317 students was taken, selected under an accidental non-probabilistic sampling.

RESULTS: it was found that protective sexual behaviors are directly influenced by HIV prevention self-efficacy, sexual resilience and self-concept, and indirectly by functional social support, sex and family communication.

CONCLUSION: These findings will allow the design of health promotion strategies that foster personal resources that will help students maintain safe sexual behaviors.


Language: es
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print