Abstract

Transgender person is defined as whom nor male or female, and combined characteristics of male and female. They are marginalized and socially excluded community across the globe. In Pakistan, transgender person situation is not distinctive. They are also socially segregated, culturally stigmatized, economically deprived, politically powerless and religiously invisible. The main objective of the study was to know the relationships of socio-demographic variables and cultural marginalization of transgender community in the Punjab-Pakistan. Cultural Marginalization is operationalized as exclusion of transgender people from the cultural events of the families like marriage, birthday and death ceremonies. In theoretical context, social exclusion paradigm was adopted in this research. The sample of the study, Transgenders were from the three divisions of Punjab-Pakistan (Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi). 325 respondents were engaged for data through interview schedule using the snowball sampling technique. The socio-demographic result showed that 53.2 percent repondents were illiterate; Majority of respondents earned monthly 5000-40,000 PKR and lived in the rented house. The correlation test was used to know the relationship between monthly income and cultural marginalization. The result showed the significant relationship between monthly income and cultural marginalization but negative (r = -.975, p<.001.) It means if the income of transgender people increased then, family, society, and relatives accept them as transgender people. The study suggested that there is need to mainstream the transgender population in the society.

