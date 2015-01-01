Abstract

Within the urban fabric of a city, vibrant open spaces are essential for carrying out daily living activities. These open spaces become even more important in areas that are in the process of becoming more urbanized. These are commonly referred to as urban villages. The study's primary objectives include a qualitative assessment of a very busy, vibrant, and active college road in Abbottabad's Mandian neighborhood.For conducting qualitative research and soliciting proposals for improving everyday routine transactions, the case study technique was used. The findings of this study imply that urban areas include a variety of activities that play an important part in the resident population's life cycle. For a long time, these activities have been a part of the locals' lives. The findings imply that urban design features have an important role in carrying out these activities. They also have an interesting relationship. In the context of Pakistani cities, especially those in transition, these highlighted urban design elements can be used to revitalize a range of urban open spaces.

