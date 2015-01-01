SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hasan SA, Allah SK. J. Res. Diyala Humanit. 2022; 1(91): 132-147.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Diyala University)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

A sample of the research community consisted of (508 students) of the Preparatory Stage at Khalis District of the Directorate of Education/ Diyala. The researchers built the scale of psychological defeat based on the model of Maven and Watson (2007) and the scale consisted of (48 items) The validity has been extracted in several ways, as well as, stability in the methods of re-testing and Alpha Cronbach and the stability factor has reached (0.84 and 0.82 respectively). The researchers applied the measure in its final form to the sample of applying was about (200 students). The results of the research found that the sample possesses a high level of psychological defeat.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print