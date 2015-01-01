Abstract

A sample of the research community consisted of (508 students) of the Preparatory Stage at Khalis District of the Directorate of Education/ Diyala. The researchers built the scale of psychological defeat based on the model of Maven and Watson (2007) and the scale consisted of (48 items) The validity has been extracted in several ways, as well as, stability in the methods of re-testing and Alpha Cronbach and the stability factor has reached (0.84 and 0.82 respectively). The researchers applied the measure in its final form to the sample of applying was about (200 students). The results of the research found that the sample possesses a high level of psychological defeat.

