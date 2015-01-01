Abstract

The study aims to:1. Constructed emotional freedom scale after following scientific steps in its construction and verifying its validity and reliability. 2. Constructed a proposed counselling program in the style of conscious understanding according to Beck's cognitive behavioral therapy.Furthermore, the researcher made use of all the scale items to construct the counselling program, which comprised 14 sessions, the duration of each session was (45 minutes). Then, the scale was presented to competent experts and, next, the researcher has verified the psychometric properties of the scale. Validity was found out via two ways, namely, face validity, and construction validity. As well reliability was figured out via re-testing where the reliability coefficient was (0.81), and also via Alpha-Cronbach equation with a reliability coefficient of (0.83).The researcher adopted (Judith Orloff 2009) theory of emotional freedom and to achieve the study aims, the researcher constructed emotional freedom scale. The descriptive method has been selected. This study was limited to high school female students/ morning studies in Diyala city center (Baqubah) along with the center of (Baladruz) of the General Directorate of Education in Diyala during the academic year (2019-2020). Moreover, the main study sample comprised of (100) fourth grade female students, whereas the scale construction sample consisted of (400) high school female students who were selected from the current research community of (2,663) students. In addition, the scale comprised, in its final form, of (35) items. Consequently, the researcher used the following statistical means: independent samples T-test, one sample T-test, Pearson correlation coefficient, Alpha-Cronbach equation, Chi square, arithmetic mean, standard deviation, kurtosis, and skewness. In the light of the measures provided for the construction of the proposed counselling program, it was found through the results that there is a decrease in emotional freedom among high school female students. Taking this into consideration, the researcher submitted a number of recommendations and suggestions.

