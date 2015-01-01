Abstract

The burden of road traffic injuries (RTIs) continues to impact healthcare systems, with considerable economic losses worldwide. Risk factors associated with RTIs include young age, male sex, speeding, driving under the influence, non-use of seatbelts, unsafe road infrastructure, unsafe vehicles, diminished post-crash care, and inadequate traffic law enforcement. The rate of RTIs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has increased with more than 25,000 injuries and approximately 13.2 deaths per 100,000 population in 2020. In line with the KSA 2030 vision, a new trauma epidemiology center was established by the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, the national provider of prehospital services in KSA. It aims to reinforce traffic safety by identifying high-risk groups, providing updated traffic safety-related scientific materials, and reducing the mortality rate caused by vehicular crashes.

