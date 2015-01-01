|
Citation
Lama A, Poudyal A, Shrestha A, Mahat S, Gurung M. One Health J. Nepal 2021; 1(2): 6-9.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, One Health Research and Training Centre)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Suicidal behavior is the leading cause of injury and death among youth worldwide. It has been described as thoughts and activities such as suicidal ideations, planning, and attempts. Suicide has become a global phenomenon and poses a serious public health threat. Nearly 800,000 people commit suicide each year, and the number of people committing suicide is innumerable. Hence, this study aimed to find out the risk factors that affect suicidal behavior among adolescents of Kathmandu and Lalitpur.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicidal behavior