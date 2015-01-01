Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicidal behavior is the leading cause of injury and death among youth worldwide. It has been described as thoughts and activities such as suicidal ideations, planning, and attempts. Suicide has become a global phenomenon and poses a serious public health threat. Nearly 800,000 people commit suicide each year, and the number of people committing suicide is innumerable. Hence, this study aimed to find out the risk factors that affect suicidal behavior among adolescents of Kathmandu and Lalitpur.

Methods: A descriptive study was conducted among 11th and 12th grade students of four higher secondary schools, situated in Kathmandu and Lalitpur city of Nepal after receiving ethical approval from NHRC. A simple random sampling technique was opted in this study. The questionnaires were self-administered among 400 participants. The collected data were checked thoroughly, edited, coded into different categories, and analyzed and interpreted through SPSS version 16.

Results: The prevalence of suicidal ideation, suicidal plan, suicide attempt, and suicidal behavior was 29%, 32%, 10%, and 29% respectively. Similarly, a significant association was seen between sex, teacher's attitude, parental understanding, academic pressure, and bullying with the dependent variable.

Conclusions: The prevalence of suicidal ideation, suicidal plan, suicide attempt, and suicidal behavior was concerning. Different factors such as parental understanding, the attitude of teachers, bullying, academic pressure, and substance use were found to be associated with suicide and its overall idea.

