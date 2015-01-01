|
Citation
|
Iversen C, Westerlund M. Crisis 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35983720
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Crisis helplines aim to provide a short-term intervention or guide users to professional mental health services, but many users return to helplines despite having professional mental health contacts. Aims: To contribute knowledge on users' perspectives on the role of crisis helplines in relation to their professional mental health contacts, we aimed to investigate how online helpline users describe such services.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide prevention; crisis helplines; frequent users; mental health promotion; user perspective