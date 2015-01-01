Abstract

BACKGROUND: Crisis helplines aim to provide a short-term intervention or guide users to professional mental health services, but many users return to helplines despite having professional mental health contacts. Aims: To contribute knowledge on users' perspectives on the role of crisis helplines in relation to their professional mental health contacts, we aimed to investigate how online helpline users describe such services.



METHODS: We used thematic analysis of 100 naturally occurring interactions from a Swedish online crisis helpline.



RESULTS: The users viewed the helpline as a safe space, a partner, or an alternative to bad professional services. Users oriented to ongoing helpline usage as crucial for their well-being while they described using professional mental health services to be able to stay alive. Limitations: The findings are limited to the nature of the different themes.



CONCLUSION: The view on crisis helplines as a short-term intervention relies on an idealized view on crisis intervention that does not represent users' views. User control is at the core of the appeal of helplines, but it is also a key challenge for organizations and volunteers.

Language: en