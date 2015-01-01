Abstract

Many children have experienced unprecedented levels of stress as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic due to school closures, strained resources, and excess morbidity and mortality. The current study examines change in children's mental health and sleep during the early months of the US pandemic and identifies risk and protective factors. In May 2020, a total of 225 parents reported on the mental health and sleep of each child (N = 392 children) living in their household prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and about their functioning in the past month. McNemar's test examined change in mental health and sleep disturbance across developmental stage. Bivariate and multivariate generalized estimating equations examined predictors of change in mental health and sleep. Each age group showed a significant change in mental health and sleep outcomes, but the development of mental health problems was greater for older children. Parental caregiving strain (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 2.42; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.11-5.27) was identified as a risk factor associated with children developing anxiety, and income loss was associated with developing sleep disturbances (aOR = 2.34; 95% CI, 1.06-5.17). Parental receipt of emotional support was identified as a protective factor for all child health outcomes. Policies and interventions that promote access to mental health services, provide financial safety nets, and strengthen social support networks for families are needed.

