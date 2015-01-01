Abstract

Head impacts in American football may lead to brain injuries called concussions. To study head impacts in young people who play American football, we collected data using sensors in mouthguards worn by young American football players. The sensors counted the number of hits and bumps to the head (head impacts) that players of American tackle and flag football got during the football season. We found that tackle football players had about 15 times more head impacts during a game or practice than flag football players had, and 23 times more hard head impacts. Learning more about head impacts in young American football players can help scientists find ways to lower the chances of concussions and other injuries. That way, kids can enjoy the benefits of sports while keeping their brains safe.

