Citation
McIver S, Murphy B. Health Promot. Int. 2022; 37(4): daac099.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Oxford University Press)
DOI
PMID
35984336
Abstract
Educators continue to seek teaching and learning strategies to augment student self-empowerment, agency and professional skills. This qualitative study analysed students' own evolving perspectives when Boler's pedagogy of discomfort was used to redevelop curriculum. Changes over time were examined regarding personal and professional development in public health and health promotion, including those most significant to the students themselves. Participants were final-year Australian undergraduate health students (n = 91) who applied a thematic analysis to their regular online 'blogs', articulating their thoughts and opinions about what they observed regarding unit content and tasks throughout the trimester. The researchers then conducted their own analysis to identify patterns and trends within the depth and breadth of student perceptions.
Language: en
Keywords
curriculum design; higher education; pedagogy of discomfort; transformative learning