Citation
Hunt DM, Shehryar O. Health Promot. Int. 2022; 37(4): daac109.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Oxford University Press)
DOI
PMID
35984337
Abstract
The Extended Parallel Process Model posits that fear-appeal messages are processed only when message recipients perceive a critical level of threat. The more recent Terror Management Health Model suggests that, in addition to level of perceived threat, the nature of the threat also influences how target audiences process fear appeals. Specifically, fear appeals that utilize the threat of death as a consequence trigger both conscious and nonconscious responses that influence message recipients' health-related decisions. Accounting for the influence of consciousness of death helps explain maladaptive responses that extant theory has been unable to explain.
Language: en
Keywords
Extended Parallel Process Model; fear appeals; Terror Management Health Model