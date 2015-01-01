|
Citation
|
Guerrero MJ, Barnes JD. Health Rep. 2022; 33(8): 19-30.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Statistics Canada)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35984951
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Mental health among Canadians has worsened since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose of this study was to identify profiles of mental health difficulties and to quantify the relationships between mental health profiles, negative impacts related to the pandemic and suicidal ideation. DATA AND METHODS: Participants were 22,721 adults (18 years and older) from the 2020 and 2021 Survey on COVID-19 and Mental Health. Latent profile analysis was used to identify patterns of anxiety, depression and psychological distress. The relationships between mental health profiles, negative impacts and suicidal ideation were examined using logistic regression models.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
psychological distress; anxiety; depression; suicidal ideation; latent profile analysis