Wilson MM, Pollock NJ, Power ND, Karaivanov Y, Mulay S, Reccord C. Health Rep. 2022; 33(8): 31-38.
(Copyright © 2022, Statistics Canada)
35984952
BACKGROUND: Globally, the suicide rate is two times higher for males than for females. Previous studies in Newfoundland and Labrador did not examine age-specific rates by sex. The objectives of this study were to determine suicide rates by sex and age group and to compare the demographic and clinical characteristics of males and females who died by suicide. DATA AND METHODS: This observational study analyzed a routinely collected dataset based on all medical examiner-determined suicide deaths among people aged 10 years and older in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, between 1997 and 2016. Age-standardized and age-specific suicide rates and rate ratios were calculated based on the number of deaths during the period, and descriptive statistics were used to compare demographic and clinical characteristics between males and females.
Language: en
epidemiology; suicide; sex differences; coroners and medical examiners; Newfoundland and Labrador; population health; routinely collected health data