|
Citation
|
Stearne AE, Lee KK, Allsop S, Shakeshaft A, Wright M. Int. J. Drug Policy 2022; 108: e103822.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35985205
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: First Nations Australians have an internationally-recognised right to self-determination - a key social determinant of health. The recognition and application of this right varies within different regions and policy contexts but is currently unknown for First Nations Australians' engagement in alcohol policy development. This study seeks to: explore First Nations Australians' experiences of alcohol policy in Central Australia (Northern Territory); and identify how First Nations Australians' right to self-determination can be recognised and applied in the development of alcohol policy in Mbantua/Alice Springs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol; First Nations Australians; Northern Territory; Policy development; Self-determination