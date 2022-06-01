|
Citation
|
Sugg MM, Runkle JD, Andersen LM, Desjardins MR. J. Adolesc. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35985915
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Suicide is an ongoing public health crisis among youth and adolescents, and few studies have investigated the spatial patterning in the United States among this subpopulation. Potential precursors to suicide in this vulnerable group are also on the rise, including nonfatal self-injury.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Spatial analysis; Mapping; Self-harm; Suicide ideation; Racial segregation; Rurality