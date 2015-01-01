|
Citation
|
Morris L, Cramp M, Turton A. J. Rehabil. Assist. Technol. Eng. 2022; 9: e20556683221114790.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35983071
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Current assistive devices are inadequate in addressing the needs of some people living with impaired mobility. This study explored the experiences of living with impaired mobility in relation to how wearable assistive adaptive and rehabilitative technologies may improve their quality of life.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
rehabilitation; amputation; stroke; Impaired mobility; independent living