Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aims to identify the prevalence and predictors of workplace violence among home healthcare workers in KSA.



METHODS: Home healthcare workers employed by government sectors in KSA are invited to fill an electronic questionnaire, covering background information, exposure and response to workplace violence, documentation, and the availability of workplace violence policies and training.



RESULTS: A total of 1,054 Home healthcare workers completed the questionnaire. Approximately 68% and 50% reported no training and lack of workplace violence policies, respectively. The overall prevalence of workplace violence was 67.7%. The prevalence rates of verbal aggression, workplace aggression (non-physical), and workplace violence (physical) were 61.6%, 41.6%, and 31.1%, respectively. Sexual harassment and sexual aggression was experienced by 3.6% and 5.7% of the respondents, respectively. Exposure to workplace violence was higher among the younger age groups (p = 0.010), nurses (p < 0.001), and those with intermediate (1-7 years) working experience (p = 0.003). In approximately 20% of those who were exposed to workplace violence, the incident was not reported, and in 33.1% of the cases, action was not taken.



CONCLUSIONS: Workplace violence is prevalent among home healthcare workers, necessitating the development of policies related to workplace violence in the home healthcare setting, and escalating the training of workers.

