Journal Article

Citation

Cousins S. Lancet Child Adolesc. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/S2352-4642(22)00242-5

PMID

35985347

Abstract

A few months ago, 19-year-old Islande (name changed for confidentiality) got a call that her son was sick and that she needed to pick him up from school immediately. As a garment factory worker in Port-au-Prince, she earned only a few dollars a day. She didn't have enough money for a taxi, so she walked along the gang-ridden streets of the capital. Islande met a man on the street who told her a voodoo priest could help her son. In Haiti, where more than half of the population are believed to practice voodoo, she agreed. But it was a scam. She was kidnapped and taken to an abandoned building where she was raped by a gang member and the man she met on the street, as the so-called voodoo priest watched.


Language: en
