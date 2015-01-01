Abstract

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus has implicated on mental health and psychopathological sequelae through viral infection. Suggestively, the pandemic-associated stressors (e.g., isolation, fear of illness, inadequate information and supply) may affect the sleep and feedback the depression symptoms, ultimately decreasing the immune system and offering further opportunities for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus infection. Nevertheless, this association still requires investigation. Therefore, this study aimed to correlate the depression symptoms with sleep variables from subjects facing the restrictions of the ongoing pandemic in Brazil. One hundred sixty-two volunteers (age = 31 ± 13 years; body mass = 69.8 ± 14.9 kg; height = 168 ± 9 cm) answered the Beck Depression Inventory, Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index/Epworth Sleepiness Scale for determination of depression symptoms and sleep variables, respectively. Significant and positive correlations were obtained between Beck score and sleep quality (r = 0.53; P =.000), sleep latency (r = 0.29; P =.000), and sleepiness (r = 0.22; P =.003), but not with sleep time (r = -0.10; P =.175). This report concluded that Brazilians struggling with pandemic-associated stressors with high depression symptoms may have negative impacts on sleep, mainly regarding its quality, latency, and sleepiness.

