Abstract

This study aimed to explore the association between sleep and suicidality in the presence and absence of depressive symptoms in the rural Chinese population. The research involved a cross-sectional survey conducted in Liuyang, China, between November 2010 and August 2011. A total of 2052 participants were surveyed (987 males and 1065 females). To investigate the mediating effect of depressive symptoms in the correlation between sleep quality and suicidality. The association between sleep quality and suicidality in the absence of depressive symptoms was also explored. Suicide risk was measured using the Mini-International Neuropsychiatric Interview subscale. The visual analog scale was used to assess sleep quality. Patient Health Questionnaire-9 and Patient Health Questionnaire-2, avoiding the overlap in sleep and suicidality assessments, were used for detecting depressive symptoms in participants. Depressive symptoms partially mediated the association between sleep quality and suicidality among rural adults. Furthermore, some participants did not exhibit depressive symptoms in this study yet still exhibited a risk for suicidality, with poor sleep quality contributing significantly to their suicidality even after adjusting for cofounders. Poor sleep quality significantly increases the likelihood of suicidality in the presence and absence of depressive symptoms in the rural Chinese population. Poor sleep quality could correlate with increased suicide risk independently of depressive symptoms.

