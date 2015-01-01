Abstract

BACKGROUND: Substance-induced psychosis (SIP) is a serious condition and may predispose for schizophrenia. We know too little about SIP incidence over time and across countries, including substance-specific SIPs. We estimated annual incidence rate of SIP in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden according to substance, age, gender, and socioeconomic background.



METHODS: Data were drawn from registries covering the whole adult population in the countries. Annual incidence rate per 100 000 persons of SIPs was estimated for Denmark and Sweden from 2000 to 2016 and for Norway from 2010 to 2015.



RESULTS: The annual incidence rate of any SIP fluctuated between 9.3 and 14.1. The most commonly occurring SIPs were those induced by alcohol, cannabis, amphetamines, and multiple substances. There was a steady decrease in the incidence rate of alcohol-induced psychosis from the first to the last year of the observation period in Denmark (from 4.9 to 1.5) and Sweden (from 4.5 to 2.2). The incidence rate of cannabis-induced psychosis increased in all countries, from 2.6 to 5.6 in Denmark, from 0.8 to 2.7 in Sweden, and from 1.8 to 3.0 in Norway. Median age of any SIP decreased in Denmark (from 36 to 29 years) and Sweden (from 41 to 31 years). Incidence rates were higher in men and in individuals on disability pension, and increased more among those with high parental education.



CONCLUSIONS: We found similar and stable incidence rates of any SIP in all Scandinavian countries through the observation period. The incidence of alcohol-induced psychosis decreased. The incidence of cannabis-induced psychosis increased.

Language: en