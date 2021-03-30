Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to assess the prevalence of perinatal intimate partner violence during COVID-19 and its associated factors among postpartum mothers attending newborn immunization in southern Ethiopia, 2021.



METHOD: A facility-based cross-sectional study was conducted among 657 postpartum mothers from 1 to 30 March 2021 in southern Ethiopia. All postpartum mothers who visited the selected hospitals or health centers for newborn immunization and met the inclusion criteria were included in this study. Data were cleaned, coded, entered into Epidata manager version 4.2 and then exported into SPSS version 26 for analysis. Binary and multivariate logistic regression analysis was used.



RESULTS: The prevalence of perinatal intimate partner violence was 62.4%. In this study, income loss due to COVID-19 (adjusted odds ratio: 12.00, 95% confidence interval: 5.60, 25.71, p < 0.001) was the strongest factor associated with perinatal intimate partner violence. Young age women (adjusted odds ratio: 5.82, 95% confidence interval: 2.72, 12.46, p < 0.001), partner alcohol use (adjusted odds ratio: 2.21, 95% confidence interval: 1.37, 3.56, p = 0.001), partner substance use (adjusted odds ratio: 2.07, 95% confidence interval: 1.12, 3.83, p = 0.021), and partner relationships (cohabited) (adjusted odds ratio: 1.88, 95% confidence interval: 1.06, 3.34, p = 0.032) were also strongly associated with perinatal intimate partner violence.



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of perinatal intimate partner violence was relatively high. The health of the women should be maintained through empowerment of women and provision of health education in order to minimize prevalence of perinatal intimate partner violence associated with low income, young age, substance use, and cohabited marital status. Future qualitative studies are required to identify the underlying multifactorial reasons for intimate partner violence.

Language: en