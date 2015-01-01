Abstract

Research indicates that, relative to the general public and most other types of public safety personnel, correctional workers are more likely to engage in suicide ideation, planning, and attempts. Yet, less is known about lived experiences towards, of, and beyond suicidality among correctional staff. To contribute to this gap in knowledge, the current study draws on qualitative, open-ended survey response data (n = 94) to explore how Canadian provincial correctional workers navigate experiences of suicide, with a focus on the individual, personal, and social factors tied to experiences towards and of suicide thoughts and behaviours. By engaging the seminal works of Foucault, Žižek, and Deleuze and Guattari, we explore respondents' distinct forms of agency when grappling with, challenging, and transcending thoughts around suicide. We then discuss the research implications, with an emphasis on providing correctional workers with confidential, non-stigmatised well-being and treatment-seeking resources and processes, and more health care funding to fully cover timely and sufficient mental health treatment, prevention, and intervention.

Language: en