Fares A, Orfeuvre B, Al Ezz MA, Pailhe R. Trauma Case Rep 2022; 41: e100679.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.tcr.2022.100679

35982761

PMC9379977

Fracture-dislocations of the midfoot are relatively rare injuries. We present a case of a 20-year-old man presenting with navicular-cuneiform and calcaneal-cuboid fracture-dislocation of his right foot due to a crush injury during work. The patient's injury was treated by open reduction internal fixation.


Language: en

Case report; Chopart; Midfoot injury; ORIF

