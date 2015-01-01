CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Fares A, Orfeuvre B, Al Ezz MA, Pailhe R. Trauma Case Rep 2022; 41: e100679.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35982761
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Fracture-dislocations of the midfoot are relatively rare injuries. We present a case of a 20-year-old man presenting with navicular-cuneiform and calcaneal-cuboid fracture-dislocation of his right foot due to a crush injury during work. The patient's injury was treated by open reduction internal fixation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Case report; Chopart; Midfoot injury; ORIF