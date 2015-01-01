|
Cano-Gonzalez I, Charak R, Chen PY, Cantos A. J. Fam. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Technology and social media provide new opportunities to commit violence against an intimate partner (IPV). The present study aimed to investigate the patterns of exposure to cyber IPV perpetration and victimization types, related risk factors (i.e., adverse experiences during childhood) and mental health correlates among Hispanic emerging adults.
Alcohol use; Cyber IPV; Exposure to violence during childhood; Latent class analysis; Symptoms of depression