Abstract

BACKGROUND

Studies exploring suicide mortality on a global scale are sparse, and most evaluations were limited to certain populations.



AIM

To assess global, regional and national trends of suicide mortality.



METHODS

Suicide mortality data for the period 2000-2019 were obtained from the mortality database of the World Health Organization and the Global Burden of Disease Study. Age-standardized rates (ASRs; expressed per 100000) were presented. To assess trends of suicide mortality, joinpoint regression analysis was used: The average annual percent change (AAPC) with the corresponding 95% confidence interval (95%CI) was calculated.



RESULTS

A total of 759028 (523883 male and 235145 female) suicide deaths were reported worldwide in 2019. The global ASR of mortality of suicide was 9.0/100000 population in both sexes (12.6 in males vs 5.4 in females). In both sexes, the highest rates were found in the region of Africa (ASR = 11.2), while the lowest rates were reported in Eastern Mediterranean (ASR = 6.4). Globally, from 2000 to 2019, ASRs of mortality of suicide had a decreasing tendency in both sexes together [AAPC = -2.4% per year; 95%CI: (-2.6)-(-2.3)]. The region of the Americas experienced a significant increase in suicide mortality over 2000-2019 unlike other regions that had a declining trend. Out of all 133 countries with a decline in suicide mortality, Barbados (AAPC = -10.0%), Grenada (AAPC = -8.5%), Serbia (AAPC = -7.6%), and Venezuela (AAPC = -6.2%) showed the most marked reduction in mortality rates. Out of all 26 countries with a rise in suicide mortality, Lesotho (AAPC = +6.0%), Cyprus (AAPC = +5.1%), Paraguay (AAPC = +3.0%), Saudi Arabia (AAPC = +2.8%), Brunei (AAPC = +2.6%), Greece (AAPC = +2.6%), Georgia (AAPC = +2.1%), and Mexico (AAPC = +2.0%), are among those with the highest increase in mortality.



CONCLUSION

Decreasing trends in suicide mortality were observed in most countries across the world. Unfortunately, the mortality of suicide showed an increasing trend in a number of populations. Further research should explore the reasons for these unfavorable trends, in order to consider and recommend more efforts for suicide prevention in these countries.



Key Words: Suicide rates, Mortality, Trends, Average annual percent change, Joinpoint analysis



Core Tip: Despite a decline in mortality during the last decades, suicides are one of the main health challenges worldwide. About 750000 suicide deaths were recorded in 2019 across the world. Globally, the rate of suicide mortality in 2019 was 9.0/100000 for both sexes together (12.6 in males vs 5.4 in females). Despite the decreasing trends recorded in both sexes in most countries in the world, the mortality of suicide showed an increasing trend in certain populations. Further research should clarify the reasons for these unfavorable trends, in order to provide more effective measures for suicide prevention.



