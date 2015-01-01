Abstract

Fire at a construction site usually results in serious accidents. Therefore, fire management at the construction site is critical to decreasing possible accidents. However, conventional fire safety management can be problematic in many aspects, such as visualization, multi-stage alarm systems, and dynamic escape route optimization. To solve these issues, this paper develops a platform for a BIM-based fire safety management system that considers the construction site. The developed platform contains four subsystems: a remote monitoring subsystem, a fire visualization subsystem, a multi-stage fire alarm subsystem, and an escape route optimization subsystem. It detects the fire hazard in the early stage of the fire by the remote monitoring subsystem and transmits this information to the fire visualization subsystem for displaying. Furthermore, the multi-stage fire alarm subsystem sends warnings or alarms based on the fire’s severity. Moreover, the escape route optimization subsystem dynamically optimizes the evacuation routes by considering the actual number of people at the construction site and the potential crowding as people pass through the escapeway.



RESULTS show that this system can provide informative and on-time fire protection measures to different participants at the construction site. This study can also serve as a solution to improve fire safety management at the construction site.

