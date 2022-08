Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This research aims to investigate what type of family patterns (specifically attachment, bonding and family functioning) and stressful life events can trigger or protect adolescents from developing suicidal behavior.



METHODS: For these purposes, a case-control study (adolescents with suicidal behavior vs. paired adolescents with no suicidal behavior) was conducted with one hundred 12 to 17-year-old adolescents (50 controls, 50 cases, 74% females), assessed between 2018 and 2020.



RESULTS: Negligent (p < 0.001) or affection-less control bonding (p < 0.001), insecure attachment (p = 0.001) and stressful life events (p < 0.001) revealed to be significant risk factors for suicidal behavior. On the contrary, parents’ care (p < 0.001) and security (p < 0.001) were revealed as protective factors for suicidal behavior.



CONCLUSIONS: Considering these results, family interventions and improving coping skills seem to be two essential targets for any suicide prevention intervention in adolescents.

