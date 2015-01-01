SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Li S, Tian Y, Yue X, Zhang N, Guo L, Wang S. Int. J. Automot. Technol. 2022; 23(1): 41-53.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s12239-022-0004-3

A hierarchical vehicle collision avoidance control method based on model predictive control is presented in this study. In the upper level of the controller, a spatial-based two-degree-of-freedom vehicle model is used for dynamic path planning to decrease the computational burden of the algorithm. Obstacles and road boundaries are translated into spatial-based constraints on system states. An objective function that considers tire adhesion margin is introduced to the path tracking controller to enhance vehicle safety. Meanwhile, the dynamic constraints of vehicle lateral acceleration, sideslip, and tire slip angles are designed in accordance with the tire-road adhesion coefficient. A time-based nonlinear model predictive controller is also designed and compared with the proposed method to verify the effectiveness and superiority of the latter. Theoretical analyses and simulation results indicate that the proposed collision avoidance control system has good collision avoidance effect.


Language: en

Model predictive control; Path planning; Path tracking; Vehicle collision avoidance

