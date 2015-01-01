Abstract

Global warming makes it necessary to reduce energy consumption, which in the case of motor vehicles, is connected, among other things, with reduction of resistive forces acting on a vehicle during its motion. One of the most important components of those forces is rolling resistance, which is very difficult to measure, especially in road conditions. The article deals with issues related to the influence of the thermal state of the tire on the accuracy of the results of rolling resistance measurements, especially for "on the road" tests. This is an important issue because currently road measurements of rolling resistance, unlike laboratory tests, are not covered by any standard indicating the correct measuring procedures and data analysis. The influence of temperature on the tire rolling resistance for passenger car and truck tires is presented, and it is determined what conditions must be met for the thermal state of the tire to ascertain a reliable measurement of the rolling resistance.

Language: en