Abstract

A total of 96 tests were conducted using a driving simulator with six male volunteers. The driving simulator produced a series of 4.8-second cycle motions that combines roll (Rx) and sway (Dy). The cycle motions were produced in four levels of intensity by linearly adjusting the amplitude of roll and sway (from 0.15 to 0.40 g). Meanwhile, the subjects remained either reactive or proactive. An IMU sensor was attached to the forehead of the subjects and measured head kinematics at 256 Hz. The roll, yaw, and sway motions of the head were obtained in 10 cycles of the steady-state section. All motions showed longer delay with respect to the simulator under the stronger floor intensity. In the reactive strategy, normalize values tended to be smaller as the intensity of the floor increased. While, in the proactive strategy, the values stayed constant regardless of the intensity. The CORrelation and Analysis (CORA) score showed a lower inter-subject variation and higher repeatability in higher intensity. Depending on the two strategies and movement of the head, comparison of inter-subject variation and repeatability showed statistically significant differences.

Language: en