Abstract

An eight-degree-of-freedom vehicle dynamic model with electromechanical coupling was established for a four-wheel-independent-drive electric vehicle (4WID-EV). Based on the single-point preview optimal curvature theory, an adaptive fuzzy PID driver model with lateral acceleration feedback was designed, and the control of vehicle trajectory tracking was achieved in the driver-vehicle-road closed-loop coupling model. With the sideslip angle and yaw rate as control variables, the upper layer of a fuzzy sliding mode controller and the lower layer of an optimal distribution controller of the yaw moment were designed. The optimal longitudinal forces of four driving wheels were determined to achieve vehicle-handling stability. J-turn, fishhook, and snake-shaped pile simulations were carried out in MATLAB/Simulink. The results showed that the fuzzy sliding mode controller significantly improved the driving stability of the system, and it had a better anti-chattering ability than the sliding mode control strategy. The established lateral acceleration feedback adaptive fuzzy PID driver model had good trajectory tracking ability. Integration of the two controllers can better achieve both trajectory tracking and driving stability of a 4WID-EV.

