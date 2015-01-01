Abstract

In the context of automated and connected vehicle technology, this paper proposes an environment-on-board predictive braking control system, regulating the vehicle velocity to a desired value, in order to enhance path-following performance and vehicle stability when a vehicle is driven on a path where the road friction coefficient changes suddenly on a curve. In this study, we assume that the vehicle enters a wet road from a dry road and moves on to a dry road, and that the forward road surface friction condition can be estimated. In such driving situation, the objective of the vehicle dynamics control system is to improve path-following performance and vehicle stability of automated vehicle, even under abnormal road conditions. To achieve this objective, the predictive braking control is designed to track a safe velocity which is determined based on a simplified linear two-degree-of-freedom bicycle and a 2nd order look-ahead driver model. The effectiveness of this control system is verified using a nonlinear four-degree-of-freedom four-wheel model under various conditions, with varying road friction coefficients and curvatures. Finally, the effectiveness is evaluated using a full vehicle model of the IPG CarMaker, which is similar to an actual vehicle.

Language: en