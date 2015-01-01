|
Xiao S, Shi X, Sun X, Zhang H, Ma W, Liu Z. Int. J. Automot. Technol. 2022; 23(3): 659-665.
Abstract
The lower extremity is one of the most difficult parts to protect in a car collision. The purpose of this paper is to determine the injury characteristics of the lower extremities under frontal collisions with different overlaps. The test device for human occupant restraint (THOR) 50th finite element model was used to conduct three collision simulations based on the actual load environment. Then the kinematic responses of the lower extremity like axial force/moment of the femur, and tibial index in frontal collision were compared to analyse the relationship between lower extremity injury and collision overlaps.
Biomechanical responses; Car crash; Kinematics; Occupant safety; Overlap rates