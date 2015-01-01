Abstract

The tractor and trailer units of the semi-trailer truck are connected through the hitch point. The articulation angle is generated when lateral force is applied to the vehicle and it causes the tractor and trailer units to move in different trajectories. When driving on narrow road or large curvature road, considerable level of driving skill is required to drive within the road boundary. If the driver passes through a narrow road without considering the articulation angle, a collision accident may occur to surrounding obstacles or vehicles. In this study, an autonomous driving system was proposed by considering the articulation angle of a semi-trailer truck in a narrow road. Based on the model predictive control, the future trajectory of the semi-trailer truck is predicted and controlled. Collision detection is conducted by using the Separate Axis Theorem and the result is reflected in model predictive control (MPC) constraints. The proposed algorithm is verified using MATLAB Simulink and TruckSim.

