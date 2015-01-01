Abstract

Given the vehicle speed during actual driving, it is possible to apply an advanced energy management strategy for achieving better efficiency and less emission. We conducted a study to predict the future speed while driving of city buses, where only a few bus driving data and bus stop IDs are used without external complex traffic information. The speed prediction models were developed based on long time short memory (LSTM) and a gated recurrent unit (GRU), and a deep neural network (DNN) is also adopted for the bus stop ID processing. The performances of the models were analyzed and compared such that we found the LSTM-based model presents remarkable and practical prediction ability in accuracy and time spent. Adopting the proposed speed prediction model would make it a reality sooner, application of the optimal energy control strategy in the real world.

Language: en