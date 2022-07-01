Abstract

Burns are common childhood injuries and 10-20% are associated with maltreatment. This prospective before/after study investigated the impact of introducing the BuRN-Tool (a child maltreatment clinical prediction tool), on actions taken by children's social care department (CSC). Before introduction (pre-intervention): we collected standardised data on cause and characteristics of burns, in four regional hospitals. A BuRN-Tool-score was calculated retrospectively pre-intervention and by the attending clinician post-intervention. CSC involvement and actions taken relative to BuRN-Tool-score were compared pre- and post-BuRN-Tool. Data were collected for 1688 children from 17 local authorities. The percentage that received a CSC action decreased post-BuRN-Tool (pre: 58.0%, 51/88; post: 37.5%, 33/88, p = 0.007). A greater percentage of cases with a BuRN-Tool-score of ≥ 3 had a CSC action, than those with a BuRN-Tool-score 3, pre-intervention (≥3 70.0%, 35/50; = 0.04) and post-intervention (≥3 50.0%, 21/42; = 0.01). Children with a BuRN-Tool-score ≥ 3 but no contact/referral recorded by CSC for the burn, and those who had a contact/referral but no action taken, were significantly more likely than those scoring 3 to have new CSC involvement within six months following the burn. The BuRN-Tool-score ≥ 3 has the potential to alert clinicians to maltreatment concerns.

