Citation
Casas-Muñoz A, Velasco-Rojano E, González-García N, Benjet C, Caraveo-Anduaga JJ, Martínez-Vélez NA, Loredo-Abdalá A. Child Abuse Negl. 2022; 133: e105826.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35987050
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Research using the IPSCAN Child Abuse Screening Tool for Children (ICAST-C), has provided ample evidence of the magnitude of violence against children. Knowledge about its psychometric characteristics and validity is limited. Hence, our objective was to translate and culturally adapt the ICAST-C in adolescents from Mexico City and determine its psychometric properties. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: To determine the psychometric properties of the instrument 723 adolescents between 11 and 18 years of age from 9 public secondary schools in Mexico City participated.
Language: en
Keywords
Child abuse; ICAST-C; Psychometric properties; Screening tool; Violence against children