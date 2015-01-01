Abstract

Whereas older age predicts higher burn mortality, the impact of age on discharge disposition is less well defined in older adults with burns. This investigation assesses the relationship between older age and discharge disposition after burns in a nationally representative sample. We queried the 2007 to 2015 National Trauma Data Bank for non-fatal burn hospitalizations in older adults. Pre-defined age categories were 55 to 64 years (working-age comparison group), 65 to 74 years (young-old), 75 to 84 years (middle-old), and 85+ years (old-old). Covariables included inhalation injury, comorbidities, burn total body surface area, injury mechanism, and race/ethnicity. Discharge to non-independent living (nursing home, rehabilitation, and other facilities) was the primary outcome. Logistic regression assessed the association between older age and discharge to non-independent living. There were 25,840 non-fatal burn hospitalizations in older adults during the study period. Working-age encounters comprised 53% of admissions, young-old accounted for 28%, middle-old comprised 15% and old-old comprised 4%. Discharge to non-independent living increased with burn TBSA and older age in survivors. Starting in young-old, the majority (65 %) of patients with burns ≥20% TBSA were discharged to non-independent living. Adjusted odd ratios for discharge to non-independent living were 2.0 for young-old, 3.3 for middle-old, and 5.6 for old-old patients, when compared with working-age patients (all P <.001). Older age strongly predicts non-independent discharge after acute burn hospitalization. Matrix analysis of discharge disposition indicates a stepwise rise in discharge to non-independent living with higher age and TBSA, providing a realistic discharge framework for treatment decisions and expectations about achieving independent living after burn hospitalization.

Language: en