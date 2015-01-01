|
Citation
Torrejón-Guirado MC, Lima-Serrano M, Mercken L, de Vries H. J. Nurs. Scholarsh. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing)
DOI
PMID
35986702
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Cannabis use is increasing among Andalusian adolescents, causing health, social and financial problems. School nurses visit schools and provide health promotion to adolescents in Andalusia. In order to better tailor health promotion programs, it is important to understand the sociodemographic and motivational factors related to cannabis use in Andalusian adolescents. DESIGN/METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, 369 students (aged 15-18 years) from secondary schools in Andalusia were involved. An anonymous questionnaire based on the I-Change Model was self-administered during school hours. Cannabis users were compared with non-cannabis users regarding sociodemographic and motivational factors. Contingency tables, mean comparison tests, and logistic regression analyses were conducted.
Keywords
adolescents; cannabis; motivation; health behavior; I-Change model