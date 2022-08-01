SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tiyyagura G, Asnes AG, Leventhal JM. J. Pediatr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jpeds.2022.08.020

35987368

Child physical abuse is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in children and is often unrecognized by frontline providers in emergency departments (EDs). This problem is heightened for providers in general EDs, where the majority of US children present for emergency care, and abusive injuries are missed more frequently than in pediatric EDs. Clinical decision support (CDS) can improve clinical outcomes by providing clinicians with filtered knowledge and person-specific information at appropriate times in the health care encounter. Child abuse-specific CDS systems linked to the electronic health record (EHR) have the potential to standardize care, improve adherence to national guidelines, reduce bias in the evaluation and the reporting to child protective services (CPS), and, ultimately, improve the recognition of abuse...


