Frazer H, Hansen C, Searle A, Lawrence-Wood E, Van Hooff M. Psychiatry Res. 2022; 316: e114771.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35987064
There is limited research on the psychological wellbeing of female first responders (FRs) and therefore we explore potential indicators of burnout, psychological distress and post-traumatic stress disorder among Australian female FRs. We conducted an online health survey among Australian female FRs (fire, police, paramedical, aeromedical, remote area and other e.g., State Emergency Service). Of the 422 eligible participants who submitted the online survey, 286 completed at least 80% of all survey questions and were used in the final analyses. The main outcomes of interest were moderate burnout (compared to low burnout) and high scores for combined PCL-5/K10 (compared to low scores). Using logistical regression stepwise regression models, we analysed associations between the outcomes of interest and various work-psychosocial factors.
Gender; Family; Emergency; Work; Psychological; Wellbeing